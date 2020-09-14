Mark Ruffalo ribs 'Avengers' co-star Chris Evans over accidental nude photos

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Chris Evans, on Saturday, appeared to have accidentally shared nude photos of himself on his Instagram stories, drawing a number of hilarious responses, including one from his Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo.

While playing a game of “Heads Up” — in which players try to guess words on cards held to their foreheads while facing away from them, based on their teammates clues — Evans, 39, shared a video with his 5.7 million followers without editing it, revealing a gallery of videos and pictures, including the naughty one, according to the New York Post.

The Captain America star quickly deleted the clip, but not before Ruffalo, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, tweeted, “@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself,” Ruffalo joked. “See… silver lining.”

Evans’ brother Scott chimed in as well, joking, “Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?”

Evans, who is rumored to be dating Mama Mia: Here We Go Again actress Lily James, is re-teaming with his Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, along with Ryan Gosling, for the spy thriller The Grey Man for Netflix, according to Deadline.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.