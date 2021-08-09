Markie Post dead at 70 after cancer battle

Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

Actress Markie Post has died at age 70 after a nearly four-year long battle with cancer. The news was confirmed to Deadline by her manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky.

Post was widely known for her role in The Fall Guy from 1982 to 1985 and on the sitcom Night Court, which ran for six seasons from 1984 until 1992.

In a statement to the publication, Post’s family paid tribute to who she was outside of her career.

“But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world,” they said.

Post is survived by her husband Michael A. Ross, daughters, actress Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn. She also leaves behind her son-in-law Bryce Schoenborn and a five-month-old granddaughter.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.