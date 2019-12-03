'Marriage Story' wins big at 2019 Gotham Awards

Wilson Webb(NEW YORK) — Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach’s relationship drama, has been generating a lot of Oscar buzz, and it took a step closer at Monday’s Gotham Independent Film Awards, grabbing all four awards for which it was nominated, including best feature film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, which stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver as a divorcing couple negotiating custody of their son, also won best screenplay for Baumbach and best actor for Driver.

Best Actress honors went to Awkwafina for her role in The Farewell.

On the TV side, When They See Us won in the breakthrough series longform category, and PEN15 in the shortform category.

Previously announced tribute award recipients included actors Laura Dern and Sam Rockwell, and director Ava DuVernay.

Gotham Award nominees are selected by committees of film critics, journalists, festival programmers and film curators. Separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors and others directly involved in making films determine the final award recipients, according to THR.

Here’s the complete winners list:

BEST FEATURE

Marriage Story (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR

Adam Driver — Marriage Story (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS

Awkwafina — The Farewell (A24)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

American Factory (Netflix)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Marriage Story

BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR

Taylor Russell — Waves

AUDIENCE AWARD

Marriage Story (Netflix)

BINGHAM RAY BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD

Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre — The Mustang

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – SHORT FORM

PEN15 (Hulu)

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – LONG FORM

When They See Us (Netflix)

