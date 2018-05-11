Marvel movie star Paul Bettany on” Avengers: Infinity War” breaking the billion-dollar record — and that ending

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Paul Bettany has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from its inception, at first providing the voice for Tony Stark’s faithful A.I. assistant JARVIS in 2008’s Iron Man, before stepping in front of the the camera as Vision in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Iron Man kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which quickly grew into a record-smashing, blockbuster-generating machine. “[You] feel like, ‘Of course it’s breaking records,” Bettany tells ABC News, “But at the time, success was by no means a certainty when it all began.”

The MCUs latest entry, Avengers: Infinity War, reached the billion-dollar mark in under two weeks.

“[I]t’s amazing. They made a billion dollars in 11 days!…And in April!” says Bettany. “I mean, you don’t get lucky that many times.”

Bettany attributes the MCU’s enduring success to Marvel Studios’ love for the characters.

“They really understand that…unless [the movies]…have an emotional heart to them, they don’t hold together.”

Bettany uses as an example a key scene in Infinity War between him and Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Vision’s love interest, Scarlet Witch. Using her powers, she valiantly defends him from two of Thanos’ enforcers. “It’s a love story…about sacrifice, and protection, and bravery…told out through a fight,” Bettany declares.

As for the fate of Vision and many other characters whose futures are, let’s say, in flux after Infinity War‘s climax, Bettany says coyly, “I happen to know what’s going to happen to me, and…what I can tell fans is that ‘Snitches end up with stitches in ditches.’ And I, I’ve done very well keep my mouth shut for the last 10 years and, I’m going to continue to keep my mouth shut!”



Marvel Studios is owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved