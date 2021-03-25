Marvel Studios gives a deeper look at ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’

Marvel Studios/Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — Marvel Studios has just released a new featurette from the hit Disney+ show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the second episode of which debuts tomorrow.

The clip features commentary from director Kari Skogland, producer Nate Moore and writer Malcolm Spellman, in addition to the two leads: Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson/Falcon and Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes, the formerly brainwashed assassin known as The Winter Soldier.

“For Bucky, it’s the legacy of The Winter Soldier, Moore explains. “His anchor point to the person that knew him before he was a murder machine [Captain America] no longer exists. So Bucky feels unmoored in this series, and looking for his purpose. And Sam Wilson is very much doing the same thing.”

For his part, Mackie says the six-episode show is able to show a new “level of sincerity and humanity” to Sam that was impossible in a two-hour movie.

Spellman discusses Wilson’s hesitancy to accept the mantle and shield of Captain America that Steve Rogers gave him at the end of Avengers: Endgame. “I felt like we would be dishonest just on a human level if we had this Black man just accept this symbol without having real ambivalence about it.”

Moore agrees: “The notion of what Blackness means in America ties very much into Sam’s journey…in the show.”

Says Stan, “I think fans will definitely get a kick out of the continuation of that kind of filmmaking that those [Marvel] movies had.”

Mackie adds, “The scope of these six episodes is really amazing.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is ranked as the most-watched series premiere ever on Disney+ during its opening weekend last week.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.