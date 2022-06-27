Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige teases big return to July’s San Diego Comic-Con

Disney General Entertainment/Jennifer Potheiser

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel Studios stormed 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con, where the studio’s head Kevin Feige teased projects, including eventual Emmy nominees The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision as well as big-screen hits, including Black Widow, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

Both 2020 and 2021’s San Diego Comic-Cons were moved to virtual events because of the pandemic. However, while promoting the Thor four-quel on Friday, Feige said Marvel Studios is coming back to San Diego’s famed Hall H this year, where big projects are announced.

“Yes, you can,” Feige said when asked if fans can expect a return in 2022.

“We’ll be at Comic-Con next month, which we’re excited about. First time since we were on stage there three years ago, talking about this movie [Love and Thunder] and many others.”

He added, “So, yes, we’re excited to go and talk about the future. We always look at five, ten years ahead –and it changes and twists and turns — but that’s usually, you know, as far out as we go, and then start to build it.”

Feige has a lot to tease come July when San Diego Comic-Con returns, including 2023’s big-screen sequels Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, as well as the reboot of Blade starring two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Disney+ projects, including Ironheart, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Secret Invasion.

Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Oscar-winning writer-director Taika Waititi, opens July 8.

