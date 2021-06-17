Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hints there’s more ‘WandaVision’ to come

Marvel Studios

After a recent conversation between WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen and Big Bang Theory veteran Kaley Cuoco seemed to reveal there wasn’t going to be a second season of Olsen’s hit Disney+ show, that apparently may not be the case.

While Olsen answered with a flat, “No,” she quickly added that she’s learned to “never say never” when it comes to Marvel projects.

So will there be a sophomore season?

It seems like a strong maybe.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was the featured guest at Wednesday night’s virtual Paley Center Dialogue session, which was moderated by his Black Panther and Avengers series star Danai Gurira.

When asked by a fan about WandaVision‘s future, Feige reiterated that the events on the show will fold into the upcoming big-screen Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

“That’s the first place where that story will continue,” the producer said, before seeming to leave the hex-shaped window open for further adventures of Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch by adding, “but there will be other places.”

The sequel to Doctor Strange will hit theaters in March of 2022.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.