Marvel Studios trolls fans with “new” Thor trailer

Maybe it was the God of Mischief Loki, or his real-life equivalent, prankster director Taika Waititi, but Marvel Studios trolled the heck out of fans with its release of the “all new trailer” to his upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

However, despite a caption promising a first look at the July 8 release, Marvel Studios’ official account posted the trailer to Waititi’s previous Thor film, Ragnarok.

Suffice it to say, fans weren’t pleased: One posted a cartoon of Thanos Googling, “How to snap one person out of existence,” to get even with whoever was responsible for the joke.

Myriad Marvel memes were posted in protest by fans, including a Spider-Man No Way Home exchange between Peter Parker and Doctor Strange, with Peter asking, “Happy?” and Strange replying, “No, I’m annoyed.”

Another was from Yondu from Guardians of the Galaxy saying, “You betray me,” and more than one was Chris Hemsworth in his Thor costume, flipping off the camera in a Marvel movie outtake.

Thor: Love and Thunder will star Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, and Tessa Thompson, as well as Chris Pratt, Karen Gillian, Matt Damon, Anthony Hopkins, and Mark Ruffalo, among others.

