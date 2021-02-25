Marvel villain struggles with work-life balance in preview of Hulu's animated 'M.O.D.O.K.'

Hulu(LOS ANGELES) — The first trailer to one of the only remaining Hulu-based Marvel projects, M.O.D.O.K., has just dropped online.

Comedian and comic fan Patton Oswalt produces the animated show, and voices the titular villain, who’s little more than a giant head in a floating cannister — and whose name stands for “Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing.”

In the snippet, he reminds a foe of just that, using a laser on his head to shoot down a fighter jet, and then its parachuting pilot, to prove his point.

The series promises to delve into the work-life balance of the absurd-looking baddie. An all-star voice cast including Saturday Night Live‘s Beck Bennett, and The Goldbergs‘ matriarch Wendi McLendon-Covey, will be heard when the show debuts on Hulu on May 21.

M.O.D.O.K. is one of two survivors of what was to be a quartet of animated superhero shows for the streaming network, which at one time included the Chelsea Handler-produced Tigra & Dazzler, and the Kevin Smith-backed Howard the Duck.

The only other project moving forward from that slate is another animated show, Hit Monkey, about a simian assassin. Blades of Glory writers Josh Gordon and Will Speck are producing that one. Incidentally, before he was offered the job directing Guardians of the Galaxy, writer-director James Gunn once pitched Marvel Studios a Hit Monkey film.

Marvel is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC Audio.

[embedded content]

By Stephen Iervolino

