'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' ended on a ratings high note

ABC/Matthias Clamer(NEW YORK) — Last week’s farewell to ABC’s seven-season run of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. proved to be a ratings-grabber for the network.

The series’ 2-hour swan song Wednesday closed out its final season as the number one-rated program in the time slot among Adults 18-49. The finale also saw its ratings jump 100% in that demographic when factoring in DVR playback.

Show lead Clark Gregg, who played Agent Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe spin-off, told ABC Audio he thinks the cast and crew really stuck the landing.

“I found it very moving to see where everybody had come from and gone to and the relationships that developed — some for a while now, some toward the end,” Gregg explained. “…I thought they really paid off a lot of those journeys in a very satisfying way that wasn’t too sentimental. But at the same time, let you really, I don’t know, I guess celebrate the ride we all went on together.”

