'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' props and costumes to hit the auction block

ABC/Mitch Haaseth(LOS ANGELES) — With Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. wrapping up its seventh and final season on August 12, Marvel has just announced an opportunity for fans to get their hands on some prized props, thanks to an upcoming auction.

U.K.-based Prop Store will put on the block some 500 items from the ABC show — including memorable props, costumes, set decoration items, and more — at a live auction in November.

You can register to bid, or just do some wishful window shopping, at PropStore.com/marvel.

Some of the items up for grabs: Mack’s shotgun axe, carried for years by Henry Simmons, which is expected to fetch between $10,000 and $15,000; Robbie Reyes’ Ghost Rider costume worn by Gabriel Luna, between $8,000-$10,000; the light-up S.H.I.E.L.D. badge wielded by Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson, expected to fetch between $2,500 and $3,500; and costumes worn Chloe Bennet’s Quake and Ming-Na Wen’s Melinda May, ranging from $8,000-$10,000.

These offerings are only the tip of the iceberg, in terms of the magical weapons and futuristic tech gear that are hitting the block.

Mike Pasciullo, senior vice president of Marvel Marketing and Communications, said, “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was not only our first live-action television series, it’s also Marvel Television’s longest-running television series…I cannot imagine a better way to celebrate that fandom than by giving everyone a chance to add authentic pieces of this groundbreaking series to their cherished collections.”

By Stephen Iervolino

