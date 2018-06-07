Marvel's “Cloak and Dagger” premieres on Freeform tonight

Freeform/Alfonso Bresciani(NEW YORK) — Tonight on Freeform, one of Marvel’s longest-running comic book duos, Cloak and Dagger, comes to TV in a two-hour premiere.

Based on the Marvel comics characters that debuted in 1982, the show centers on Tandy and Tyrone, played respectively by Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph. They’re two teenagers who find themselves burdened with mysterious superpowers — and after they meet, they find they both share a dangerous bond.

Tandy can produce powerful light beams from her hands and craft daggers of light energy. Her counterpart Tyrone, as Cloak, can vanish into darkness.

“It’s just a really grounded show about these two teens from totally different backgrounds that ultimately go through this traumatic event on this one night that leads them to acquiring these superpowers,” Joseph explains to ABC Radio. “[I]t’s really … this idea of fate and how the universe just pulls them together — but also pushes them apart.

“I feel like this is one of the best … Marvel duos — period,” Joseph says. Holt agreed, noting, “I think it’s very rare, too that you find a show that’s very female driven but also, it’s a show based around a Caucasian woman and an African-American boy. And I think it just really showcases a new side — I haven’t seen a show like this ever. So it’s pretty special.”

“It’s just such a such a great show,” Joseph enthuses, “And I really can’t wait for people to see it.”

Cloak and Dagger premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Freeform and Marvel are owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

