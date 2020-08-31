Massive Hollywood prop auction pulls in $6.2 million-plus

Tom Cruise’s “Maverick” helmet – Prop Store(LOS ANGELES) — A huge auction of priceless Hollywood props and memorabilia hit the auction block late last week, and now that the totals are in, Prop Store tells ABC Audio their event pulled in more than $6.2 million.

Some of the items that were up for grabs included Tom Cruise’s “Maverick” helmet from Top Gun, which went for $325,000; a Darth Vader promotional costume from Star Wars, which sold for $287,500; and the Yellow Cadillac Coupe De Ville driven by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton in Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood, which went for $56,250.

Here are some of the biggest ticket items that hit the block, and what they sold for at auction (including buyer’s premium):

1. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s (Tom Cruise) fighter pilot helmet from Top Gun — $325,000

2. Darth Vader promotional costume from Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope — $287,500

3. Staff of Ra headpiece from Raiders of the Lost Ark — $137,500

4. Stormtrooper helmet from Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope — $137,500

5. Xenomorph Queen model miniature puppet from Aliens — $106,250

6. Duros Cantina alien mask from Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope — $100,000

7. Josey Wales’ (Clint Eastwood) screen-matched blank-firing hero Colt Walker-style revolver from The Outlaw Josey Wales — $90,625

8. Screen-Matched Jumanji game board from Jumanji — $87,500

9. Ellen Ripley’s (Sigourney Weaver) screen-matched practical special effects Colonial Marine flamethrower unit from Aliens — $78,125

10. Cliff Booth’s (Brad Pitt) Blue Karmann Ghia from Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood — $62,500

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.