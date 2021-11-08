Matt Damon to give the “gift of time” this season through his non-profit Water.org and Stella Artois

Stella Artois

Matt Damon and his non-profit Water.org have teamed up with brewing company Stella Artois for a holiday campaign looking to “give the gift of time” to women struggling for the basic necessity of clean water.

The campaign highlights that 771 million people live without access to safe water, and very often women are the ones bearing the brunt, spending countless hours a year searching for and carrying water for their families.

The charity the Oscar winner co-founded “has positively transformed more than 38 million lives around the world with access to safe water or sanitation,” and with some holiday gifts from the Anheuser-Busch-owned brand, you can help spread the wealth.

This holiday season, every Stella Artois product you purchase will provide at lease one month of safe water to a person in the developing world, the campaign’s organizers promise. Additionally, the purchase of one of the Water.org’s branded chalices will fund at least five years’ worth of safe water for one person in need.

Damon is also featured in a spot highlighting the initiative.

“When I think about the holidays, what comes to mind is time with family and friends,” the Last Duel star said in a statement. “This campaign with Stella Artois is about giving women around the world time back. This is one of the many reasons I think the work we do is so important. Creating time for family is what access to safe water at home can do.”

