Matthew McConaughey gushes over lookalike son Levi

After his 12-year-old son Levi made a rare appearance on his mother, Camila Alves McConaughey’s, personal Instagram, fans couldn’t help but notice how similar the two looked.

And, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, the 50-year-old actor could help but gush about his eldest child.

“Levi is the most considerate person I’ve ever met,” McConaughey shared. “He’s extremely considerate and a very, very sensitive young man and really cares — really caring kid. And he, like me, has a very much perfectionist bone in him.”

“He’s a great salesman, he’s a great debater, he’s a great storyteller, he’s becoming a really good storyteller,” he said. “He’s becoming a good buddy of mine now as he’s reaching 12.”

The Dallas Buyers Club actor and Alves also have 10-year-old daughter Vida and 7-year-old son Livingston and when it comes to them following in their father’s footsteps, McConaughey has no reservations.

“Look, I want them to do whatever it is they’re fashioned to do,” he stated. “Whatever they have an innate ability to do, and are willing to put in the work to get better at it. Whatever that is, I want them to do that. If that becomes something in the industry that I’m in? Bravo.”

“I have already started to employ them,” he added. “They do all my photo shoots now. They did the Longbranch ads. Levi did. He’s the DP, he’s the one going out there, we’re setting up the GoPros. We’re doing the editing. So, maybe I’ll have a little McConaughey production crew here, and we’ll be a one-stop shop.”

