Matthew Morrison gets green and mean as star of NBC's 'Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!'

NBC(LONDON) — Given the way 2020 has been, many of us might be feeling a little Grinch-like this holiday season. But Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! is hoping to bring some cheer back.

The NBC musical, filmed at the Troubadour Theatre in London, stars Glee actor Matthew Morrison as the anti-Christmas curmudgeon who eventually lets some love into his life with help from the people of Whoville.

Morrison tells ABC Audio he tried to set his Grinch portrayal apart from the others that came before him.

“First of all, this is a musical, so this Grinch sings and dances, but, you know, I didn’t want him to be a great dancer,” he says. “Actually, I pulled a lot from the Joker, just that kind of raw[ness], just someone who’s just misunderstood.”

Though the cast had to rehearse under strict COVID-19 guidelines — with masks and social distancing — Morrison is excited to return to the stage and bring people a theater experience from the comfort and safety of their homes.

“I miss being up on stage or being in front of the camera so much and I feel like I really just put all that energy…just wanting to express myself in the most positive way into this character,” Morrison says. “And I really just went for it. It was dangerous, it was liberating, it just…I took some really big swings in this, and I feel like I left it all out there, so I’m excited to see what the final product is.”

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

By Andrea Tuccillo

