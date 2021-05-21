Matthew Perry announces Chandler-inspired clothing line ahead of ‘Friends’ reunion special

HBO Max

Could he BE any more timely? Matthew Perry is leaning into the hype surrounding the upcoming Friends: The Reunion Special by announcing an apparel and accessory line inspired by his sarcastic character Chandler Bing.

Among the offerings, which have fun with the character’s trademark delivery, are Friends-font hoodies emblazoned with phrases like “Could I Be More Me?” modeled by the actor himself in his Instagram announcement.

Other Bing bon mots available at the actor’s Represent.com site include “Could I have had a longer day?” and for the pooches out there, a bandana reading “Could I be more of a dog?”

There’s even a topical one reading, “Could I be more vaccinated?” Better not let Dr. Anthony Fauci read that last one; he’d probably have some suggestions.

Interestingly, the first to comment was none other than David Beckham; the superstar former footballer said plainly, “I need one.”

The announcement comes days after a preview of the upcoming special had some Friends friends voicing concern online for Perry. The actor, who’s struggled with addiction in the past, seemed to be slurring his words.

Friends: The Reunion Special airs May 27 on HBO Max, and will not only feature Perry and his cast mates David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, but also guests like Beckham, James Corden, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Selleck, and more.

