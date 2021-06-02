Matthew Perry announces he and Molly Hurwitz have ended their engagement

Joker/Star Max/GC Images

Friends alum Matthew Perry revealed Tuesday that he and fiancée Molly Hurwitz are going their separate ways.

In a statement to People, the 51-year-old actor confirmed the two have called off their engagement.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Perry announced. “I wish Molly the best.”

The actor began dating Hurwitz, a 29-year-old literary agent, in 2018. The two announced their engagement last November.

When confirming his engagement to the publication last year, Perry called Hurwitz “the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Hurwitz has yet to issue a statement on their ended engagement.

The announcement comes days after Perry appeared alongside his former Friends co-stars in the hotly anticipated Friends: The Reunion special on HBO Max. He was joined by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer to reminisce about their time on the landmark series, which ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004.

