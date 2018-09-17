Matthew Perry reveals he's been in the hospital for three months following surgery

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Matthew Perry revealed this weekend that he’s been in the hospital for the past three months recovering from gastrointestinal surgery.

In his first tweet in six months, the former Friends actor wrote, “Three months in a hospital. Check.”

A source tells People that Perry is “going home finally.”

The news comes a month after his rep released a statement explaining Perry “underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation.”

“He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he [heals],” the statement read.

A gastrointestinal perforation is when someone develops a hole in their stomach, large intestine, or small intestine. It can be caused by a number of diseases or an outside wound. Recovery usually takes a few months.

Perry has been vocal about his health issues throughout his career, including his addiction to drugs and alcohol.

“I couldn’t stop,” Perry said in an interview with People back in 2013. “Eventually things got so bad that I couldn’t hide it, and then everybody knew.”

Perry added, “Getting sober is a really hard thing to do.”