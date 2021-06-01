Mayim Bialik salutes Alex Trebek and her love of science during ‘Jeopardy!’ guest hosting debut

Fox/Lisa Rose

Mayim Bialik is kicking off her two-week stay as the newest guest host of Jeopardy!

On Monday, the Big Bang Theory star began her tenure by honoring the late Alex Trebek for pioneering a show that “allows the brightest minds to shine.”

“It is an incredible honor to guest host Jeopardy!,” Bialik, 45, began with a wide grin. “I was raised in a very creative and academic family, but it wasn’t until high school that I fell in love with science and that love led me to a PhD in neuroscience.”

“I so appreciate that Jeopardy! is a show that tests all aspects of intellect and allows the brightest minds to shine,” continued the four-time Emmy nominee.

Call Me Kat star Bialik announced that, during her tenure, she will be raising money to benefit the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) while “presenting this show with dignity and humility in an effort to pay tribute to Alex Trebek.”

Prior to her debut, the Blossom alum took to Twitter to gush about the opportunity by writing, “Still can’t believe this is happening!!! It’s all so surreal!!!”

Bialik will hold down the fort until June 11. Following her tenure will be Today anchor Savannah Guthrie and then by Dr. Sanjay Gupta. Good Morning America‘s George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts will take charge during the weeks of July 12 to the 16th and July 19 to the 23rd, respectively.

Guest hosts have been scheduled through August 13, with Fox Sportscaster Joe Buck named as the final guest host of Jeopardy!

Trebek died November 8 from pancreatic cancer. Until the game show selects a permanent replacement, celebrity guest hosts will be manning the podium.

Jeopardy! airs at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

