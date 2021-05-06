Mayim Bialik wants alone time on Mother’s Day: “I feel like that’s what moms deserve!”

FOX via Getty Images

Flowers and breakfast in bed is not exactly what Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik envisions on Mother’s Day this weekend. She tells ABC Audio that her perfect gift is getting some peace and quiet.

“Usually on Mother’s Day, I like to be left alone,” the mom of two grinned. “I usually like to nap and take a walk and just hang out.”

The Emmy nominee acknowledges she has a unique way of celebrating the holiday, noting, “It’s kind of funny that most people are like, ‘Let’s do something together on Mother’s Day!'”

If she does do any socializing, however, Mayim says she will “see my mom.”

“But mostly I like quiet time,” she shrugged. “I feel like that’s what moms deserve!”

While alone time is great, Mayim adds that her family does give her “really good, very practical gifts” on Mother’s Day.

Mayim, 45, shares teen sons Frederick and Miles with ex Michael Stone. While her boys “are very cool” with spending the holiday with their father, the actress says they know how to make her feel loved and appreciated.

“My ex-husband picks out some pretty awesome gifts with them. I will say I really I lucked out in the ex-husband department,” the Blossom alum nodded, saying the best gift they’ve gotten her so far was an automatic vacuum.

“They got me one of those vacuums that works on its own. It’s like a robot. And that’s something I never would have bought for myself. But I really do love it,” gushed Mayim. “They know I like functional gifts… So I appreciate that.”

Mayim, who recently teamed with Purina Pro Plan to help kick-off The LiveClear Challenge, also says she’ll spend her big day with her three rescue kitties.

