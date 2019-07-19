Me-OUCH: Jordan Peele endorses Twitter user's troll of 'CATS' creepy trailer music from 'Us'

Universal Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — The first trailer for the big-screen version of CATS debuted Thursday, and reaction has been decidedly mixed. For everyone who loved seeing Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, and Jennifer Hudson turned into furry felines via CGI, there were others who saw the effect as downright creepy.

One of those in the “creepy” camp was Twitter user Ian Abramson, who mashed up the CATS trailer with the ominous and scary-sounding remix of Luniz’ I Got 5 On It” that director Jordan Peele used in the trailer for his horror film Us.

Abramson’s mashup was then retweeted by none other than Peele himself.

“I think it fits better,” Abramson wrote. “Yes,” was Peele’s simple endorsement.

CATS arrives in theaters on December 20.