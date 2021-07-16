Meet the new characters in the ‘Sex and the City’ revival ‘And Just Like That …’

HBO Max

Sarah Jessica Parker, reprising her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw from the original HBO series, revealed Thursday that Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman have joined the cast of HBO Max’s upcoming 10-episode Sex and the City revival, titled And Just Like That…

“And finally!!!!” Parker wrote in an Instagram post. “THRILLED to welcome @therealsararamirez, @NicoleAriParker, Karen Pittman? and Sarita Choudhury to #AndJustLikeThat.”

“Can’t wait to work with these brilliant actors who bring so much talent, humor and excitement to our ensemble,” she added.

According to HBO Max, Parker will play Lisa Todd Wexley, a “Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian.” Choudhury is playing Seema Patel, a “single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker,” and Pittman will appear as Dr. Nya Wallace, a “brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor.”

“Everyone at And Just Like That … is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the Sex and the City family,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement.

It was announced in May that Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramírez would be joining the cast of the revival to play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer comedian and podcast host.

As previously reported, Carrie’s besties Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldblatt are back, played respectively by co-executive producers Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Other returning SaTC cast members include Chris Noth as Mr. Big, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch, and Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original HBO series, is not returning, and her character will not be replaced, though no one has publicly specified how that’ll be handled on the show.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.