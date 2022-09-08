Megan Hilty pays tribute after relatives perish in “devastating” plane crash

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Former Smash star Megan Hilty took to Instagram to pay tribute to her family members who were killed in a plane crash on Sunday.

“On Sunday afternoon, a small float plane crashed into Puget Sound off the coast of Whidbey Island. My beloved sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross and baby nephew Remy were on that plane,” began the 41-year-old star.

“To make this news even more devastating, my sister was eight months pregnant and we were expecting to welcome baby boy Luca into the world next month,” she added.

Hilty, who posted Wednesday evening, called the last three days, “the worst of our lives.”

“There are truly no words to appropriately convey the depth of our grief,” she wrote, adding , “The last thing I wanted to do was acknowledge this painful family tragedy publicly.” However, she said she wanted to clear up that several news outlets reported her “sweet nephew” Remy was female, and “some haven’t even mentioned baby Luca.”

The actress also explained that the family had a sole surviving member. “Lauren and Ross left behind my niece who we are all holding in our hearts,” Megan said, noting, “Thankfully, she was not on the plane and we ask that her name and personal information be kept private as she is a minor.”

The actress closed by thanking fans and others for, “the outpouring of love and support” that, “has meant so much to everyone in our family.”

“It has been so comforting to know just how loved Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca truly are,” she commented.

The crash of the de Havilland DHC-3 Turbine Otter into Washington State’s Puget Sound took the lives of 10 people in total.

