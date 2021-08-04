Meghan Markle launches female-empowering initiative to highlight her 40th birthday, with Melissa McCarthy’s help

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Image

To help celebrate her 40th birthday Megan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has launched a campaign called 40×40 — dedicated to help women who have lost their jobs since the pandemic began. And in a video announcement, Markle tapped one of her famous friends, Melissa McCarthy, to help explain her unique birthday gift.

McCarthy was just looking to party, trying to guess what Meghan wanted, including, “another photo shoot under a tree where you’re looking very peaceful?”

Another was a “Suits reunion,” in the vein of the recent Friends special, which McCarthy claimed was her birthday gift from the cast.

“Yacht party!” was another suggestion.

Instead, Meghan explained her plan was to have 40 of her friends mentor 40 women to coach them back into the workforce, and her hopes it will have a “ripple effect” that spreads globally.

“Two million women in the U.S and tens of million around the world have lost their jobs due to COVID,” Markle explained to the Bridesmaids star.

The video ends with a short gag reel, in which McCarthy praises her own “hat work” in preparation for the video.

