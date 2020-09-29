Meghan McCain of 'The View' gives birth to baby girl

ABC/Heidi Gutman(NEW YORK) — Co-host of The View Meghan McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, have welcomed their first child.

The daughter of late Senator John McCain gave birth to baby girl Liberty Sage McCain Domenech Monday evening, ABC News reports. Both mom and baby Liberty are healthy and doing well.

McCain, 36, and Domenech, 38, married in November, 2017 and announced their pregnancy on March 22.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” McCain wrote in her announcement on Instagram. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all.”

Her news came as the country grappled with the seriousness of the novel coronavirus outbreak. While in good health, McCain co-hosted The View via satellite under her doctors’ advice since March.

By Joanne Rosa

