Megxit, stage left: Poll says majority of Brits don't want to watch Oprah's interview with Harry and Meghan

Samir Hussein/WireImage(LONDON) — While the appetite for the story of the runaway royals shows no sign of stopping in the States, it seems Brits are returning the favor to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for turning their backs on their royal lives.

In a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll published by the U.K. publication The Sun, more than half of Brits surveyed said they’re not going to watch an upcoming interview with America’s veritable queen, Oprah Winfrey.

The 90-minute special will air on CBS on our shores March 7, but in the U.K., 55% of those polled by The Sun said they won’t be tuning in when it airs the next morning over The Pond.

Only 27% said they’d be tuning in.

What’s more, the survey said 43% don’t want the Duke and Duchess to return to Britain and “resume an active role in the Royal Family.”

A third said their opinions on the couple have gone “downhill” since they left the U.K.

The Sun noted the poll was conducted before the pair were officially stripped of their royal duties by Queen Elizabeth II — however, 44% said she should do so.

By Stephen Iervolino

