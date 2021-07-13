Melissa Joan Hart reveals fun new way parents can support No Kid Hungry charity

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Melissa Joan Hart is doing her part to ensure every child is able to eat the most important meal of the day — breakfast.

To celebrate World Emoji Day, which is July 17, the actress is teaming up with Eggo to launch a waffle with a cause: the Eggoji waffle.

While kids may enjoy waffles shaped like well-known emojis such as the heart eyes or laughing faces, the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum explained to ABC Audio how buying a box can benefit the national charity No Kid Hungry.

“If you go on your social [media] and you hashtag #EggojiNoKidHungry, Eggo will donate up to 100 breakfasts for each hashtag… up to a half a million breakfasts,” said Hart, noting that parents can make it fun for kids by challenging them to take pictures to accompany their social media posts. “Hashtag them, spread the word and… let’s get kids fed!”

Hart stresses that outreach efforts like this are crucial at this moment in time because of “the pandemic and everything that’s going on.”

No Kid Hungry recently stated that one in six children may go hungry as a result of the pandemic, adding that schools sometimes provide children from food insecure households their only meal of the day.

Hart, who is a mother of three, says the #EggojiNoKidHungry hashtag is up and running and invites everyone to take part, calling it “a great, all-around win.”

As for why it was important for her to get involved, says Hart, “To be able to give back to children around the world [and] put a smile on their face and some food in their bellies…. Why would I not?”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.