Melissa Joan Hart says holiday films have a new importance: “This is the year we all need a happy ending”

“Dear Christmas” – Lifetime(LOS ANGELES) — For many people, 2020 has been a trying year. For that reason, Melissa Joan Hart — a perennial staple in Christmas movies — says holiday flicks have found a new importance.

Speaking with E!’s Daily Pop on Tuesday, the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum revealed why she completely endorses cheesy Christmas movies.

“I think this is the year we all need a happy ending,” Melissa revealed, who says there’s zero shame in Christmas movies being a source of comfort.

“They give you a safe place to go and you can just enjoy,” the 44-year-old actress explained before nodding to her new Lifetime movie Dear Christmas, which gives the audience exactly that.

“[It] is really sweet,” she dished, explaining that she plays an author that “believes in true love” — despite never experiencing it herself — and celebrates holiday love stories on her successful podcast. Of course, during a trip back home before a major book tour, a local firefighter, played by Jason Priestley, catches her eye.

That said, the Lifetime Channel started up their holiday rotation well before Halloween — airing their first seasonal film on October 23.

Another source of comfort this year has been nostalgia, with the New York Times saying Americans are turning to their old shows and movies to mentally escape the uncertainty brought on by the ongoing pandemic.

As for Melissa, she’s been reflecting on all the fun she’s had on Sabrina, which celebrates its 25th anniversary next year.

The actress revealed that there’s one special episode where she has nothing but fond memories — when she went to Disney.

“We did a whole episode at the Animal Kingdom,” she gushed. “We got to take the whole crew! We just had a blast.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.