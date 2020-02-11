Melissa Rivers jokes her way through ski patrol rescue following accident

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Melissa Rivers summed it up best when one needs to be rescued by ski patrol: “This sucks!”

The former Fashion Police host suffered an unfortunate injury to her leg while skiing on Sunday. Rivers, 52, posted a photo to Twitter of her left leg safely secured in a brace as she lays in front of a door with a sign reading “Caution. X-Ray in use.”

Her caption? A single facepalm emoji.

It is unknown what Rivers actually did to warrant a rescue, but she continued shrugging off her injury using her signature self-depreciating humor.

“Hi, these are my new friends… ski patrol,” the actress drones in a video documenting her moment of rescue. Two members from ski patrol are seen crouching in front of her to move her to the toboggan. She also manages to make both men smile as she huffs, “This sucks!”

“It could be worse, right?” One of her rescuers encourages before assuring that she’ll “just have to ski another day.”

As Rivers zooms in on the toboggan, she jokes whimsically, “Look at this! Going for a ride!”

According to her representative, who spoke to People, Rivers most likely gave herself a bad sprain. The rep also told People that Rivers, the daughter of the late Joan Rivers, “is a very good skier who had a bad moment.”

