Mental health expert and 'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown talks keeping connections through the pandemic

(NEW YORK) — The pandemic has taken a toll on our mental health, and with the socially distanced holiday season fast approaching, ABC Audio caught up with licensed therapist and Queer Eye star Karamo Brown to see what we can do to stay connected.

“What are other ways that we’ve forgotten about that you could still connect with people outside of just giving each other gifts?” asks Brown, who was a licensed social worker before becoming a media personality.

“I’ve been writing letters during the pandemic,” Karamo continues, “and it has been such a treat to write a letter and to get a letter back. I mean, you would swear it was 1983 the way I’ve been at my mailbox excited for letters, but there’s something more intimate and something about connecting through a letter where someone is actually taking the time.”

He adds, “It sort of helps you to step away from your television or your social devices. It’s been really great.”

“Though things have changed, doesn’t mean that they’ve changed for the worst,” Brown insists. “[W]e we can still find new ways to connect to send cheer, to show people that — listen, we can still give back and be there for each other, even though things are a little bit difficult this time.”

With giving back in mind, the TV personality is hosting Karamo’s Holiday Spectacular. The Instagram Live event on December 17 at 7 p.m. Eastern is being presented by online payment company Zelle, and will not only see Brown giving advice on dating and mental health, but also awarding $75,000 to worthy winners of Zelle’s “Send Cheer” contest.

By Stephen Iervolino

