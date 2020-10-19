Michael B. Jordan is helping expand a “new universe” for Black superheroes

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — The popular teenage DC superhero Static will soon appear on the silver screen and, in preparation for the big movie, the DC Universe is turning to Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan to usher in the franchise’s next phase.

Jordan will not only serve as the film’s producer, he will also help expand the DC universe to usher in more Black superheroes, says The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that,” announced Jordan over the weekend. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step.”

Outlier Society is Jordan’s production banner.

Static, whose civilian name is Virgil Ovid Hawkins, first arrived in comic books in 1993 under Milestone Comics — a Black-founded company that labored to make comics more inclusive — and went onto star in the animated TV series Static Shock that ran between 2000 and 2004 on Kids’ WB.

The character made cameos in several other DC Universe flicks, such as Justice League Unlimited and Young Justice, as well as in video games and in one direct-to-video movie.

It is unknown when Static Shock — the film — will arrive in theaters.

