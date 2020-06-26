Michael B. Jordan is taking over drive-ins across the US to play free movies all summer

Kevin Winter/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — With theaters still closed or operating at reduced capacity due to COVID-19, actor Michael B. Jordan is giving families a fun new way to celebrate the summer movie experience. He’s teamed up with Amazon Studios to take over drive ins across the country for free movie nights.

Jordan’s Outlier Society, in conjunction with Amazon Studios, is launching the summer-long “A Night at the Drive-In” experience. The initiative not only allows families to enjoy a blockbuster double-feature while socially distancing in their vehicles, but will also feature a collection of racially diverse films.

The Black Panther star handpicked every movie that will play during his summer movie experience, from romantic comedies to thrillers, to ensure there’s something for everyone — no matter their age, race or gender. Some of the movies Jordan curated are Crazy Rich Asians, Hook, Creed and Coming to America.

“With this drive-in summer series, I hope that friends and families are able to not only enjoy, but to learn and grow,” The 33-year-old said in a statement. “Now more than ever, amplifying Black and Brown stories means engaging culture to speak to hearts and minds about the world we live in.”

Each double-feature will celebrate a theme, such as “movies to inspire your inner child” and “movies to make you laugh.”

Besides enjoying free movie, attendees will also enjoy complimentary snacks and refreshments provided by Black and Brown-owned businesses; Path Water, Pipcorn Popcorn and Partake Cookies.

“A Night at the Drive-In” kicks off Wednesday, July 1, and will air double-features every other week through August 26. To see a full list of movies or to book your passes in advance, visit the Amazon Studios website.

Here’s a list of the participating locations:

Vineland Drive-In – Los Angeles, CA

Overlook Drive-In – New York, NY

Solano Twin Drive-In – San Francisco, CA

Sacramento Drive-In 6 – Sacramento, CA

Las Vegas 6 Drive-In – Las Vegas, NV

Shankweiler’s Drive-In – Philadelphia, PA

Galaxy Drive-In – Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

Showboat Drive-In – Houston, TX

Ford Wyoming Drive-In – Detroit, MI

Springmill Drive-In – Cleveland, OH

South Drive-In Twin – Columbus, OH

Jesup Drive-In Twin – Savannah, GA

Bengies Drive-In – Baltimore, MD

Ocala Drive-In – Orlando, FL

Parkway Drive-In – Knoxville, TN

Midway Twin Drive-In – Cleveland, OH

Glendale Drive-in – Phoenix, AZ

Transit Drive-In – Buffalo, NY

Badin Drive-In – Charlotte, NC

Monetta Drive-In – Augusta-Aiken, SC

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.