Michael B. Jordan pens heartbreaking farewell letter to Chadwick Boseman: “I wish we had more time”

Marvel Studios (LOS ANGELES) — In the days following the shocking announcement that Chadwick Boseman died at age 43 following a private four year battle with colon cancer, tributes have poured in from his Black Panther costars.

Michael B. Jordan, who played Boseman’s on-screen nemesis, expressed his grief Monday by penning a heart-wrenching goodbye to his “big brother.”

“I wish we had more time,” the 33-year-old expressed. “One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever.”

Jordan went on to detail how important Boseman was to him, not only as a dear friend but as someone who made his acting career possible by “paving the way for me.”

“I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness,” continued the Just Mercy star. “Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me.”

“You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you,” confessed Jordan. “I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire.”

He then named all the ways he will be missing Boseman, “I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes.”

Jordan made one final promise to his role model, writing, “I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets.”

Then, with a final nod to their memorable scene from Black Panther, he concluded “‘Is this your king!?’ Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.”

By Megan Stone

