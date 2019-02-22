Michael B. Jordan says a 'Black Panther' Oscar win would “inspire and motivate” future filmmakers

Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — With the Oscars only days away, Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan is already envisioning what it would mean for the blockbuster Marvel superhero film to win Sunday night.

“It would definitely set the bar pretty high,” Jordan tells ABC Radio. “But, also to inspire and to motivate a future generation of filmmakers.”

Although Jordan says it would be exciting to see the film win and light a fire in other black filmmakers to create similar narratives, the Creed II star says the film being acknowledged on Oscar night goes deeper than just inspiration.

“To embrace their culture, and embrace who they are, and where they come from,” he declares. “No matter what they may be. And that, they won’t feel shy or feel like they wouldn’t get the media attention or the acknowledgement they may deserve.”

Of course, considering the Marvel superhero blockbuster is nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Jordan — who was lauded for his role as Black Panther‘s cunningly clever villain, Killmonger — admits “only good things can happen” with his film being recognized.



“To be acknowledged for putting your hard work and for especially for something so personal, and you know, with your history and your culture, and your heritage, to get recognized at the highest level, would be, obviously, [a] big deal,” he says.



The 91st Academy Awards air Sunday, February 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

