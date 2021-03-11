Michael B. Jordan talks longevity, legacy and “living in my purpose”

Leonardo Volcy/Men’s Health(LOS ANGELES) — People‘s “Sexiest Man Alive” Michael B. Jordan is on the April cover of Men’s Health magazine.

On Wednesday, the actor shared the cover of his muscle-toned body and thanked the publication for creating a “space to speak” on his purpose.

“Past months, I’ve focused on finding a balance between being present while living in the future. I was humbled by the beauty of the Caribbean and the time to catch my breath,” wrote Jordan in the caption.

“Finding personal time is important to your mental state. I feel calm and ready to move forward this year. Thank you to Men’s Health for the space to speak about my preparation and living in my purpose.”

The Creed star noted longevity and “legacy” as two themes he plans to focus on going into the rest of the year.

“[This past year] was just me really becoming a man,” Jordan told Men’s Health. “That’s such a cliché, overused term, and it has a lot of baggage to it. But I think when personal purpose and meaning align, it allows you to be a man. I’ve been doing this for 20-plus years…Now I get the opportunity to lead by example.”

“[I] think about legacy a lot. What I leave behind is something that I think about a lot,” he continued. “This past year brought a lot of that to the forefront of my brain. I lost a friend in Chadwick [Boseman]. There are a lot of things I want to accomplish, and I know time is limited and life is short, [so] I try to not take it for granted.”

Boseman passed away August 28 after his silent battle with cancer. Boseman and Jordan were acting friends, who grew even closer after playing arch rivals in Black Panther.

