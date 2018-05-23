Michael B. Jordan to star and co-produce anime series “gen:LOCK”

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Black Panther baddie Michael B. Jordan, a self-proclaimed anime super-fan, is getting the chance to live his dream.

Jordan revealed via Instagram that he will voice the role of Julian Chase in an upcoming animae series called gen:LOCK, from Rooster Teeth, a streaming service for gamers that launched in 2016.



“Check me out later this year,” he wrote, captioning an gif of his character saluting.



According to Variety, Jordan’s character is a pilot for mecha, a class of “giant, weaponized robots controlled by humans.”



In addition to starring in the series, Jordan’s production company Outlier Society Productions, is set to co-produce the series alongside Roster Teeth.



This is the latest project for Jordan who currently has a busy schedule both on and behind the camera. In addition to his new HBO film, Fahrenheit 451, which recently debuted, Jordan is also currently shooting Creed II.

Behind the camera, his list includes the animated movie Super Day Care; the black family superhero drama Raising Dion at Netflix; a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair; the WWII drama film The Liberators; and his directorial debut, The Stars Beneath Our Feet.

