Michael B. Jordan's “Raising Dion” gets second season from Netflix

Steve Dietl/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix has picked up the Michael B. Jordan-produced superhero family drama Raising Dion, for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on Dennis Liu’s short film and comic book of the same name, the series follows a recently widowed mother, played by Alisha Wainwright, who discovers her young son, Dion, portrayed by Ja’Siah Young, has supernatural abilities.

Black Panther star Jordan, currently in theaters in Just Mercy, also stars, as does Jason Ritter and Jazmyn Simon.

A return date for the show has not been announced.

[embedded content]

