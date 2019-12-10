Michael Douglas wishes father Kirk happy 103rd birthday: 'You are a living legend'

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas turned 103 on Monday, and son, Michael Douglas, marked the occasion a tribute to his dad.

“Happy birthday Dad! You are a living legend and your entire family sends you all the love in their hearts! #KirkDouglas #103” he shared on Instagram alongside a photo of them.

For Kirk’s 102nd birthday last year, Michael told Good Morning America that his father was doing “unbelievable,” and had even “discovered FaceTime.”

“But he doesn’t have the three-hour time change worked out — from west coast, we live on the east coast, we’re early guys. We have kids, so 10:30 we’re in bed. We get a ‘Where are you?’ ‘I’m in bed, dad,'” Michael said with a laugh.

“He’s fantastic. I just can’t get over it. His memory is all there,” Douglas continued. “He’s in good health. He’s got a walker and a wheelchair.”

Michael’s wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, also offered her best wishes to Kirk on Monday.

“This guy on my knee, is 103!!!!!Happy Birthday Pappy!!! I love you with all my heart,” she posted, along with a photo of herself with Kirk.

