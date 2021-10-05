Michael J. Fox honored with 2022 AARP Purpose Prize

Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

Michael J. Fox is being honored with AARP’s 2022 Purpose Prize, which the organization bestows on “extraordinary Americans who tap into the power of life experience to build a better future for us all.”

Through his work with his Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, the Back to the Future series star is being heralded with a group of others aged “50-plus who are using their knowledge and life experience to solve tough social problems.”

In an interview with AARP about the honor, Fox said, “Awards are funny. You can always find 10 thousand words why you don’t deserve them.”

He added, “But I do have a purpose, and I appreciate the purpose in other people and intention to do the right thing and do well in society other than just paying taxes and going to work. To be part of something powerful and life-changing and world-changing. And I have that opportunity with the Foundation.”

