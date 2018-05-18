Michael Jackson to have Detroit street named after him, two-hour ABC special coming May 24

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Believe it or not, next year marks the 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death, and the tragic event is being examined in a two-hour ABC special airing Thursday, May 24.

The Last Days of Michael Jackson explores the late King of Pop’s life and legacy, via interviews with those who knew him, and never-before-seen footage of interviews MJ did with Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer.

The show also will feature new interviews with Derek “Cooley” Jaxson, who taught Michael how to moonwalk; the MJ impersonator Navi, who served as the star’s decoy at public appearances; and Lisa Staub, a tour operator who was in front of MJ’s house the day he died.

The Last Days of Michael Jackson airs May 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, MJ is getting his own street in the Motor City. According to the Detroit Free Press, the city will rename a stretch of Randolph Street in the theater district “Michael Jackson Avenue.” A ceremony will be held June 15, as part of the Detroit Music Weekend festival. The surviving members of The Jackson 5 will also receive a key to the city by Mayor Mike Duggan, and will play a headlining concert during the festival.

The honor comes nearly 50 years after The Jackson 5’s July 23, 1968, audition for Motown Records. They were initially turned down by label head Berry Gordy, but he reconsidered and signed them in early 1969. The group remained on the label through 1975, scoring hits like “I Want You Back,” “ABC” and “I’ll Be There.”

