Michael K. Williams’ final documentary project, ‘Black Market,’ returning in January

Alexis Franklin

Michael K. Williams’ final documentary project, Black Market, will return for its second season January 10 on VICE TV.

The series, which the late actor produced and hosted before his passing in September, follows the “complex underworld” of illegal markets and the people who operate them. A trailer for season two debuted Monday.

“Black Market is a testament to Michael K. Williams’ dedication to criminal justice reform and social justice,” Jesse Angelo, President, Global News and Entertainment, VICE Media Group, says in a statement.

“Michael was a longtime friend of our VICE family and shared our belief in having all voices be heard- especially those in marginalized communities. Michael’s mission was to lift those voices up and we are honored to share this collection of new episodes.”

The new season debuts January 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Williams, best known for his roles in The Wire, Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Country, passed away from an accidental overdose on September 6. He was 54.

