Michaela Coel joins cast of ‘Wakanda Forever’; Yasiin Bey to play Thelonious Monk in biopic and more

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Michaela Coel is officially headed to Wakanda, Variety has learned.

The Emmy-nominated I May Destroy You star has joined the ensemble cast of the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. Details on her character have not be released. As previously reported, the film will focus on “furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda.” While additional cast has not been confirmed, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett are expected to reprise their roles from the original film. Wakanda Forever hits theaters July 8, 2022.

In other news, Yasiin Bey, formerly known as rapper Mos Def, has been tapped to play jazz piano legend Thelonious Monk in the upcoming biopic Thelonious. According to Variety, the film will “will center around [Monk’s] struggles for musical success, mental illness and the spiritual love triangle between his wife Nellie and one of the world’s richest women, Nica Rothschild.” Thelonious is slated to begin production in the summer of 2022.

Meanwhile, Jordan Peele has revealed a July 22, 2022 release date for his forthcoming film, Nope. Peele shared the news on Instagram, posting the film’s poster, which shows a cloud at night with a kite flag tail attached over a mountainside backdrop. The poster also reveals that Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun will star in the upcoming film.

Finally, HBO Max has renewed Michael Che‘s original comedy series, That Damn Michael Che, for a second season. As previously reported, the series, which premiered May 6, is told from Michael’s perspective and incorporates sketches and vignettes capturing “everyday situations.” Season one featured SNL cast members Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Colin Quinn, Ellen Cleghorne and Colin Jost, as well as guest stars Omari Hardwick, Godfrey, Billy Porter and Method Man.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.