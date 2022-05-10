Michelle Williams expecting baby #2 with husband Thomas Kail

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams is expecting her third child, the second with her Hamilton director husband, Thomas Kail.

“It’s totally joyous!” Williams expressed to Variety. She and Kail welcomed their first child, son Hart, during the pandemic. She also has a 16-year-old daughter Matilda, from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger.

The 41-year-old Williams said of her news, “As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

She also shared having Hart during the lockdown days, saying, “it was a reminder that life goes on.”

“The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home,” says Williams.

The Golden Globe and Emmy winner also tells the trade that being a mom helps her with her day job. “There’s nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid. It’s the ultimate creative act,” she says.

