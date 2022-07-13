Mickey Rourke calls Amber Heard a “gold digger” in new interview

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

(NOTE LANGUAGE) In a virtual appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Mickey Rourke weighed in on the tumultuous relationship between Amber Heard and his longtime friend Johnny Depp.

“I’ve [known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the 69-year-old star admitted, adding he empathized with the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s situation nonetheless.

The Expendables series star and The Wrestler Oscar nominee had been accused of domestic violence, himself, during his relationship with ex Carré Otis.

“…I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do,” Rourke said. “It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation, and finally the truth came out — but the truth came out after I’d lost movies, I’d lost jobs.”

“And so I felt bad for somebody that is trying to get chopped down by some gold digger,” he added.

Morgan asked of Heard, “You think that’s what she was?”

“Absof***inglutely,” Mickey replied. “Absolutely.”

In June, Depp emerged victorious against Heard in a headline-grabbing defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife; he was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages when a jury found a Washington Post op-ed the Aquaman actress wrote falsely accused him of domestic and sexual abuse.

Heard won just $2 million in damages in her $100 million countersuit for comments a former associate of Depp made about her publicly.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.