Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik announced as new ‘Jeopardy!’ hosts

Sony Pictures Television

Mike Richards and former The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik have been confirmed as the new hosts of Jeopardy!

Richards will take over as he full-time host of Jeopardy!’s daily syndicated program, replacing the late Alex Trebek. Bialik is set to host Jeopardy!’s primetime and spinoff series, including the upcoming Jeopardy! National College Championship, which will air on ABC next year.

Richards, who’s been serving as executive producer on the show since last year, will continue his producing role. Jeopardy!’s all-time champ Ken Jennings will return as consulting producer.

“I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to host the syndicated version of Jeopardy!,” Richards says in a statement, in part. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family,” Bialik adds. “What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life!”

Trebek died in November at age 80, after hosting Jeopardy! for 37 years. A series of guest hosts took over this past season, including Katie Couric, LeVar Burton, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts and others.

Jeopardy! is set to begin production on season 38 last this month, with new episodes debuting on September 13, 2021.

