Mike Richards exits ‘Jeopardy!’ executive producer role

Sony Pictures Television/Jeopardy! Productions

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of Jeopardy! after recently stepping down as the quiz show’s new permanent host.

The news was shared with Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.

“I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! effective immediately,” Prete wrote in the note, which was obtained by ABC News.

“We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened.”

Prete said an executive from production company Embassy Row will be assisting with production “on an interim basis until further notice” to “ensure that production remains on schedule” for the new season.

Prete ended the note by thanking the entire team for their “cooperation and professionalism” throughout the “challenging” past few weeks.

Richards’ exit as executive producer closes out what has been a tumultuous month for the Jeopardy! brand. After having been announced as the late Alex Trebek‘s successor on Aug. 11, he stepped down from hosting duties on Aug. 20.

Richards had come under fire for resurfaced controversial remarks he made on The Randumb Show, a podcast he hosted from 2013 to 2014. A report from The Ringer exposed various disparaging comments he made about women, the recordings of which have since been deleted. Richards has apologized for the comments.

The report also brought to light a 2010 lawsuit in which a former model on The Price Is Right, during Richards’ tenure on that program, alleged her contract was not renewed after she gave birth.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.