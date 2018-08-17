'Mile 22' and 'Alpha' among this week's new movie releases

Mark Wahlberg i “Mile 22”; Murray Close/© 2017 STX Financing, LLC.(NEW YORK) — Here are the movies opening nationwide Friday:

* Mile 22 — Mark Wahlberg stars as a CIA operative leading a small paramilitary team on a dangerous mission to sneak a police officer with sensitive information out of the country. John Malkovich, Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais and Ronda Rousey also star. Rated R.

* Alpha — Set in the ice age, a young man — played by Dawn of the Planet of the Apes‘ Kodi Smit-McPhee — is separated from his tribe during a buffalo hunt and struggles to find his way home. Along the way, he befriends an injured wolf. Also starring Leonor Varela and Jens Hultén. Rated PG-13.

Opening in limited release Friday:

* Blaze — Ethan Hawke wrote and directed this biographical drama based on the life of country musician Blaze Foley, played by Ben Dickey. Also starring Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri‘s Sam Rockwell, War for the Planet of the Apes‘ Steve Zahn and Arrested Development‘s Alia Shawkat. Rated R.

* Juliet, Naked — Rose Byrne stars as Annie, who falls in love with washed-up singer Tucker Crowe — played by Ethan Hawke — who also happens to be the subject of her boyfriend Duncan’s musical obsession. Duncan is portrayed by Chris O’Dowd. Rated R.

* The Wife — Glenn Close has generated Oscar buzz for her turn as a wife who questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her husband, played by Jonathan Pryce, where he will receive the Nobel Prize for Literature. Christian Slater and Elizabeth McGovern also star. Rated R.

Opened Wednesday, now playing:

* Crazy Rich Asians — This highly anticipated romantic comedy — the first Asian-led studio release since 1993’s Joy Luck Club — is based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novel of the same name. It follows a young Asian American woman, played by ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu, who travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family, only to learn they’re super rich. Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Kris Aquino, Lisa Lu, Nico Santos, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh also star. Rated PG-13.

