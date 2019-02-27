Miley Cyrus goes undercover for season premiere of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Miley Cyrus is dressing in drag – as a man – to kick off season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In a sneak peek from the premiere episode, Miley goes undercover to surprise the contestants. Donning a fake beard and mustache, a hat and glasses, she poses as “Barry ‘B.J.’ Johnson,” a crew member for Drag Race’s production company, World of Wonder.

“I’m going to go and meet the queens for the first time, but they don’t know they’re meeting me,” she explains in the video. “I wanted to go undercover with the ladies. So I’m going in as a crew member. They’re never going to know what hit ’em.”

To find out how they react, and to see how Miley does as a guest judge, tune in Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on VH1.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.