Millie Bobby Brown discusses her “fearless” side and why she’s “not afraid to speak up”

Millie Bobby Brown has a pretty "fearless" attitude when it comes monsters. She's fought off demogorgons in Stranger Things and even faced Godzilla in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and her latest film Godzilla vs. Kong.

Yet, even with her monstrous track record, Brown reveals to ABC Audio that she’s not as courageous as you may think.

“I’m terrified of thunder and lightning,” she says, recalling a recent storm that had her “shaking.”

“My house shook and I was like, ‘Mom, dad — like come here right now,'” Brown shares. “So, I’m very much normal in that respect. I don’t like sleeping in the dark. I don’t like loud noises — especially on set. I’ve recently been just terrified of anything that’s like, ‘Ba boom!'”

While unexpected sounds may throw her off, Brown says there are some things that she’s prepared to tackle head-on.

“I’m not afraid to speak up against the things I believe in,” she says. “I’ve been motivated to do that my whole life.”

“My parents have always encouraged me to really have no filter, which gets me in a bit of trouble sometimes,” she laughs. “But I’ve definitely grown up.”

Along with her progressive parents, Brown adds that her grandmother has also been an advocate for her to say what’s on her mind.

“So that’s kind of the position that I’m in now… feeling the things that I believe in and saying them to the people that follow me… and the people that watch my work,” she explains.

Still, Brown acknowledges that being brave isn’t always easy, saying she also “admires people that have been afraid to speak up.”

“Because that’s a learning experience,” she says. “That’s something that I love learning about. I’m afraid of a lot of things like any other teenage girl, [because] I’m still finding myself.”

Godzilla vs Kong is now in theaters and on HBO Max.